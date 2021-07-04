Assetmark Inc. Acquires 773 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KL. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

NYSE:KL opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

