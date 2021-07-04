Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,038,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 222,109.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 666,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 430,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 98,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

NYSE:LFC opened at $9.92 on Friday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.24.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $58.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4951 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

China Life Insurance Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC).

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.