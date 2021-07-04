Assetmark Inc. Sells 139,901 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139,901 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $118.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $616.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

