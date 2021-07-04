Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Lumber Liquidators at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LL. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

NYSE:LL opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $606.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.50.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.