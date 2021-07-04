Assetmark Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $199.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.10. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.78 and a 1-year high of $199.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

