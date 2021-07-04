Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ALPMY stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Astellas Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALPMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

