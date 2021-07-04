Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARGGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.