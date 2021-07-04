Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Down 24.3% in June

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,300 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 802,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 567,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 87,637 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Astrotech by 878.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

ASTC opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -1.35.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,686.07% and a negative return on equity of 71.06%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Astrotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

