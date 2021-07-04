Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.34

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 133126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

ATDRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

About Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

