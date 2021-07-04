Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $201.64

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $201.64 and last traded at $200.45, with a volume of 2199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 52,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 18,927 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

