AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO Sells $6,743,120.88 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,549.45 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,551.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,450.00.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.