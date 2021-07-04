AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,542.32

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,542.32 and last traded at $1,538.98, with a volume of 1673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,525.73.

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in AutoZone by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AutoZone by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AutoZone by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

