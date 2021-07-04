AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $211.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.14. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $216.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 112.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 21,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 836.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after acquiring an additional 97,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

