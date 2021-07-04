Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Barclays started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Avangrid stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.66. 358,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,912. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $63,187,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 1,505.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,417 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 199.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 429,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $15,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after buying an additional 301,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

