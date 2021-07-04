Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AVY. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.73.

AVY stock opened at $209.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.99 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

