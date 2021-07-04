Baader Bank Reiterates “€5.40” Price Target for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CEC1. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.28 ($6.22).

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €4.72 ($5.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14. Ceconomy has a one year low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 million and a PE ratio of 11.60.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

