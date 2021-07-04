Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 20 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,401.15 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $811.97 and a 12-month high of $1,403.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,309.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

