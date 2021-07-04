Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,771 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $68.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.12. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $71.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.