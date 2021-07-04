Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $320,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,791 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

