Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C J Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 98,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $45.20 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.73.

