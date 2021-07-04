Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,019 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after purchasing an additional 179,347 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 545,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 514,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 138,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 70,823 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period.

Shares of NULV opened at $38.08 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.92.

