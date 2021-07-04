Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Down 20.3% in June

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 924,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of CIB traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 343,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.35. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 1.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 93.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 52.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 14.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.