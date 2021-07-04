Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of BFC opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.32. Bank First has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $534.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Bank First had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bank First will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Bank First during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 571.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank First during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. 27.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

