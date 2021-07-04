Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 430 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,611 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,185,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,231,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

