Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 97,327 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 829.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,327 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATRA. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In related news, insider Kristin Yarema purchased 32,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $471,091.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,008.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

