Bank of Montreal Can Buys 18,362 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,362 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ AY opened at $38.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 112.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

