Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.68 Million Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 300.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total value of $140,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $359,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.36, for a total value of $184,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,898 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,374. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $271.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.36 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.54 and a 52-week high of $307.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.33.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

