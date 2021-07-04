Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NCR opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.85. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. On average, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

