Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of GNTX opened at $33.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.30. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

