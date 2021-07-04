Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,324 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC upped their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.37. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.