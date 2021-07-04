Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 2,468 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $36,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $22,249,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $11,163,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,440,000 after buying an additional 204,057 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $9,844,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after buying an additional 149,308 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $284,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $66.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.16. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $71.81.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

