Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.00% of ManTech International worth $35,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,028,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,305,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 165,961 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 613,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after purchasing an additional 135,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.73.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

