Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,920,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,429 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $38,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,602,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,804,000 after purchasing an additional 320,848 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,516,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

EVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $394,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,650 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVH opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.41. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

