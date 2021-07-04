Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $36.22 Million Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 224,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of CNA Financial worth $36,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

