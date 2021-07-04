Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $37.82 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $37,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 13.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.31.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

