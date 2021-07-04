Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.26% of Ingevity worth $38,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,750,000 after purchasing an additional 151,679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ingevity by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,388,000 after buying an additional 40,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ingevity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGVT. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $81.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

