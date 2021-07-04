Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 73,480 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,480 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $35,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

HCSG stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

