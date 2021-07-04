Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Short Interest Update

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OZK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $48,039,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,186,000 after purchasing an additional 588,346 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 323.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 284,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 216,953 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.90 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.