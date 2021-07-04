Barclays Lowers AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.31 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AudioCodes by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 602,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after buying an additional 295,608 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

