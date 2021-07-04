Barclays PLC Acquires 98,606 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 379,216 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,606 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 34,937 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BVN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of BVN opened at $8.91 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.47.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

