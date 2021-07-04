Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,423 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of SLM worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of SLM by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

SLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of SLM opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 million. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

