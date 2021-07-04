Barclays PLC Buys 22,846 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 303.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 9.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,314 shares of company stock worth $9,628,518 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $126.33 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $146.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

