Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 712.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

REGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

