Barclays PLC Sells 7,926 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of ESCO Technologies worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,074,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 190,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.38. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.05. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

