Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

MGDDY stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.09. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.