BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 143.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 796,312 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 67,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MFC opened at $19.80 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.2285 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

