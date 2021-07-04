Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $248.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.29. The company has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

