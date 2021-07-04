Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BFSA. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

BFSA opened at €65.90 ($77.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €59.48. Befesa has a twelve month low of €31.35 ($36.88) and a twelve month high of €63.80 ($75.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 38.86.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

