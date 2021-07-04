Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 2,630 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1,308.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 645,846 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 35.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.15.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 144.20%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

