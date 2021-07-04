Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires Shares of 786 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,304,000 after purchasing an additional 402,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $411,979,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after buying an additional 528,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $97.44 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $99.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

